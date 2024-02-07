IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.
IDEX Trading Up 3.3 %
IEX traded up $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.45. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
