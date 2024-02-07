IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150-8.450 EPS.

IDEX Trading Up 3.3 %

IEX traded up $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.45. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

