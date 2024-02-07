IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.840-11.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $567.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.86 and a 200-day moving average of $490.56. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

