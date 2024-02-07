iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $2.22 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00005141 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $160.54 million and $68.15 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015493 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,107.54 or 0.99920117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.00195821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.11807664 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $64,120,160.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.