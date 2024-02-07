ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.29. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 6,004 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
