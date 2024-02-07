ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.29. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 6,004 shares trading hands.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ImmuCell

About ImmuCell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

