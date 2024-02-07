Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Raises Dividend to GBX 22.90 Per Share

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 537.20 ($6.73) on Wednesday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 891 ($11.17). The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,793.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 490.09.

Insider Transactions at Impax Asset Management Group

In related news, insider Julia Bond bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £32,565 ($40,823.62). Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.54) to GBX 700 ($8.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

