Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.76

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.76 and last traded at $116.47, with a volume of 1220160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.98.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.