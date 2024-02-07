Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 19.25%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.2547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

