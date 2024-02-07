Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.150-9.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.15-9.85 EPS.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. 179,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

