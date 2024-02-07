InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. InnovAge updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

InnovAge Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INNV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $737.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of InnovAge worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

