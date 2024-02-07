Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 875 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £175 ($219.38).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Tim Weller bought 838 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £175.98 ($220.61).

Capita Trading Down 3.1 %

Capita stock opened at GBX 18.11 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £307.87 million, a P/E ratio of -932.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

See Also

