Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $10.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.78. 826,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $180,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
