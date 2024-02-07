Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $10.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.78. 826,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $180,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

