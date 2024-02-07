Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $42.30. Intapp shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 62,662 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Intapp Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $173,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $173,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $220,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $26,995,805.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the period.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

