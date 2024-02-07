Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $44.47

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.47, but opened at $42.30. Intapp shares last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 62,662 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Intapp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $249,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $249,291.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,415.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $363,813.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,225,230.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Intapp by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Intapp by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

