Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.5-426.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.27 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTA. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,542. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock valued at $107,553,850. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $11,468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

