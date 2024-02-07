Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 370,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,415. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.