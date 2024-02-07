Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1619 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.