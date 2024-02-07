Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 194,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 241,454 shares.The stock last traded at $30.04 and had previously closed at $29.99.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

