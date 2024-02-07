Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 194,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 241,454 shares.The stock last traded at $30.04 and had previously closed at $29.99.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

