Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

