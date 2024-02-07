Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.09

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

