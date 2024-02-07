Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Lifted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 910.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 17.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $248,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,668,000 after buying an additional 1,093,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.