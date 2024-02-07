Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.35

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.35 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 34734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
