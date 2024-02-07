IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $28,845,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $2,772,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $1,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 330,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 3,391,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,170. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.