IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $775.39 million and $15.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

