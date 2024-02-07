Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.89%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

