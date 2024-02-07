Isabella Bank (ISBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

ISBA opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

