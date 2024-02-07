iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,398 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

