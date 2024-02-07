iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.68

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 5512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

