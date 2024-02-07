iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,543 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.43. 2,958,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,510. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $500.83. The stock has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

