iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,167. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

