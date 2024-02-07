iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.04

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 21955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $751.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

