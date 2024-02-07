iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.10

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 2572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $883.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
