iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.10

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 2572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $883.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,593,000 after buying an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,016,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.