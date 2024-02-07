iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.01

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.01 and last traded at $170.01, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73. The firm has a market cap of $945.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Investure LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

