iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 179,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 340,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 612,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.23. 1,907,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,155,981. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.