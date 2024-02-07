iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Lowered by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,526,000. KilterHowling LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,859 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day moving average is $149.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.