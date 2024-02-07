iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

