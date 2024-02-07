iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 269,800 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

