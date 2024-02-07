iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $148,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.88. 188,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,491. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

