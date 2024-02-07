iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.96. 19,990,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,986,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

