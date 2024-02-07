iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $927,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,798,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $189.14. 506,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,430. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.09 and a one year high of $189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

