iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Allred Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 18.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 911,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

