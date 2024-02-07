iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. 613,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,283. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

