iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Cosner Financial Group LLC

Cosner Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,841. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

