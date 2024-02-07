iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Cosner Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 8.2% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cosner Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. 292,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,764. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.