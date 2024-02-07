iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. 329,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

