ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.13

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.13 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 223144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ITT

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

