J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.3 %

JBHT stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.