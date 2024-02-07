Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.09 to $5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.215 billion to $2.228 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.090-5.130 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.5 %

JKHY traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 469,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,111. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.46.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

