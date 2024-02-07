Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of J traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,121. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $143.93.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

