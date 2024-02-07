Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 121,873 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,873 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.